The Utah Valley Wolverines (8-7, 3-1 WAC) meet the Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-9, 2-2 WAC) in a matchup of WAC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Trevin Dorius: 9.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Tanner Toolson: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Drake Allen: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 12.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaden McClanahan: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Utah Tech Players to Watch

Tanner Christensen: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Beon Riley: 10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Noa Gonsalves: 11.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylen Searles: 8.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Aric Demings: 9.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison

Utah Valley Rank Utah Valley AVG Utah Tech AVG Utah Tech Rank 316th 68.3 Points Scored 69.7 290th 112th 68.3 Points Allowed 75.9 289th 247th 34.9 Rebounds 34.9 247th 245th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd 356th 4.3 3pt Made 7.0 225th 118th 14.5 Assists 12.6 244th 171st 11.7 Turnovers 14.8 350th

