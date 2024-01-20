Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Valley Wolverines (8-7, 3-1 WAC) meet the Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-9, 2-2 WAC) in a matchup of WAC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Trevin Dorius: 9.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Tanner Toolson: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Drake Allen: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 12.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaden McClanahan: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Utah Tech Players to Watch
- Tanner Christensen: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Beon Riley: 10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noa Gonsalves: 11.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylen Searles: 8.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aric Demings: 9.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison
|Utah Valley Rank
|Utah Valley AVG
|Utah Tech AVG
|Utah Tech Rank
|316th
|68.3
|Points Scored
|69.7
|290th
|112th
|68.3
|Points Allowed
|75.9
|289th
|247th
|34.9
|Rebounds
|34.9
|247th
|245th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|282nd
|356th
|4.3
|3pt Made
|7.0
|225th
|118th
|14.5
|Assists
|12.6
|244th
|171st
|11.7
|Turnovers
|14.8
|350th
