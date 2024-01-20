The Utah Valley Wolverines (8-7, 3-1 WAC) meet the Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-9, 2-2 WAC) in a matchup of WAC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Utah Valley Players to Watch

  • Trevin Dorius: 9.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Tanner Toolson: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Drake Allen: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 12.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaden McClanahan: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Utah Tech Players to Watch

  • Tanner Christensen: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Beon Riley: 10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noa Gonsalves: 11.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaylen Searles: 8.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Aric Demings: 9.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison

Utah Valley Rank Utah Valley AVG Utah Tech AVG Utah Tech Rank
316th 68.3 Points Scored 69.7 290th
112th 68.3 Points Allowed 75.9 289th
247th 34.9 Rebounds 34.9 247th
245th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd
356th 4.3 3pt Made 7.0 225th
118th 14.5 Assists 12.6 244th
171st 11.7 Turnovers 14.8 350th

