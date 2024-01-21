Le Moyne vs. Saint Francis (PA) January 21 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's NEC schedule includes the Le Moyne Dolphins (6-9, 1-0 NEC) meeting the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-10, 0-2 NEC) at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Le Moyne vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Le Moyne Players to Watch
- Luke Sutherland: 14.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ocypher Owens: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Mike Depersia: 5.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kaiyem Cleary: 13.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nathan McClure: 7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch
- Eli Wilborn: 8.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Cam Gregory: 13.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bobby Rosenberger III: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aaron Talbert: 9.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carlos Lopez Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Le Moyne vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison
|Le Moyne Rank
|Le Moyne AVG
|Saint Francis (PA) AVG
|Saint Francis (PA) Rank
|201st
|73.9
|Points Scored
|65.5
|340th
|223rd
|72.9
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|197th
|335th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|34.1
|277th
|334th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|96th
|21st
|9.9
|3pt Made
|6.3
|287th
|42nd
|16.3
|Assists
|12.0
|290th
|102nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|13.7
|319th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.