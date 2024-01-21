Sunday's NEC schedule includes the Le Moyne Dolphins (6-9, 1-0 NEC) meeting the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-10, 0-2 NEC) at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Le Moyne vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information

Le Moyne Players to Watch

Luke Sutherland: 14.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Ocypher Owens: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

Mike Depersia: 5.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kaiyem Cleary: 13.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Nathan McClure: 7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

Eli Wilborn: 8.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.0 BLK

Cam Gregory: 13.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Bobby Rosenberger III: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Aaron Talbert: 9.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Carlos Lopez Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Le Moyne vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison

Le Moyne Rank Le Moyne AVG Saint Francis (PA) AVG Saint Francis (PA) Rank 201st 73.9 Points Scored 65.5 340th 223rd 72.9 Points Allowed 71.9 197th 335th 32.5 Rebounds 34.1 277th 334th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 10.1 96th 21st 9.9 3pt Made 6.3 287th 42nd 16.3 Assists 12.0 290th 102nd 10.8 Turnovers 13.7 319th

