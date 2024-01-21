Sunday's NEC schedule includes the Le Moyne Dolphins (6-9, 1-0 NEC) meeting the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-10, 0-2 NEC) at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Le Moyne vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information

Le Moyne Players to Watch

  • Luke Sutherland: 14.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Ocypher Owens: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Mike Depersia: 5.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kaiyem Cleary: 13.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nathan McClure: 7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

  • Eli Wilborn: 8.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Cam Gregory: 13.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bobby Rosenberger III: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Aaron Talbert: 9.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Carlos Lopez Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Le Moyne vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison

Le Moyne Rank Le Moyne AVG Saint Francis (PA) AVG Saint Francis (PA) Rank
201st 73.9 Points Scored 65.5 340th
223rd 72.9 Points Allowed 71.9 197th
335th 32.5 Rebounds 34.1 277th
334th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 10.1 96th
21st 9.9 3pt Made 6.3 287th
42nd 16.3 Assists 12.0 290th
102nd 10.8 Turnovers 13.7 319th

