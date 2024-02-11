As of December 14 the Green Bay Packers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +12500, place them 14th in the league.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +3300

+3300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Packers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Packers are 14th-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+12500), but only 17th according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Packers' Super Bowl odds down from +6600 at the start of the season to +12500. Among all teams in the league, that is the 16th-smallest change.

With odds of +12500, the Packers have been given a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Green Bay Betting Insights

Against the spread, Green Bay is 7-6-0 this season.

There have been seven Packers games (out of 13) that hit the over this season.

The Packers have won 33.3% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (1-2).

Green Bay has won five of the nine games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Packers are totaling 329.3 yards per game offensively this season (18th in NFL), and they are surrendering 342.1 yards per game (19th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Packers rank 17th in scoring offense (21.5 points per game) and 11th in scoring defense (20.5 points allowed per game) this year.

Packers Impact Players

Jordan Love has 23 TD passes and 11 picks in 13 games, completing 61.5% for 3,084 yards (237.2 per game).

On the ground, Love has scored two TDs and picked up 233 yards.

Jayden Reed has 48 receptions for 540 yards (41.5 per game) and five TDs in 13 games.

In 13 games, Romeo Doubs has 49 catches for 537 yards (41.3 per game) and seven scores.

On the ground, A.J. Dillon has scored one time and accumulated 574 yards (44.2 per game).

In 13 games for the Packers, Rashan Gary has compiled 9.0 sacks and 6.0 TFL and 36 tackles.

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +100000 2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +12500 3 September 24 Saints W 18-17 +12500 4 September 28 Lions L 34-20 +2000 5 October 9 @ Raiders L 17-13 +100000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos L 19-17 +10000 8 October 29 Vikings L 24-10 +12500 9 November 5 Rams W 20-3 +10000 10 November 12 @ Steelers L 23-19 +12500 11 November 19 Chargers W 23-20 +100000 12 November 23 @ Lions W 29-22 +2000 13 December 3 Chiefs W 27-19 +650 14 December 11 @ Giants L 24-22 +100000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +12500 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +150000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +12500 18 January 7 Bears - +100000

