The BYU Cougars (9-1) are distant contenders to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +6000 on the moneyline, the 26th-ranked odds among all college basketball squads.

At 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, the Cougars taken on the Georgia State Panthers at home. Bookmakers have not yet set odds for this matchup.

BYU NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +6000 26th Bet $100 to win $6000

BYU Team Stats

BYU's +275 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 27.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 89.4 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 61.9 per contest (15th in college basketball).

The Cougars are 6-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 3-0 in neutral-site games this year.

When favored by 3.5 points or more, BYU has put up a spotless 8-0 record this season. Meanwhile, it has taken home the victory in just one of two games when favored by three points or fewer.

BYU Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 3-0 | Q3 Record: 2-0 | Q4 Record: 4-0

0-1 | 3-0 | 2-0 | 4-0 When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, BYU is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, BYU is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.

BYU has four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best BYU Players

The Cougars' scoring leader is Jaxson Robinson, who contributes 18.0 points per game.

Noah Waterman paces BYU with 7.1 rebounds per game, and Spencer Johnson leads the squad with 4.2 assists per matchup.

The Cougars are led by Robinson from beyond the arc. He hits 3.6 shots from deep per game.

BYU's steals leader is Richie Saunders, who averages 1.2 per game. Atiki Ally Atiki leads the team averaging 0.6 blocks an outing.

