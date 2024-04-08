Oddsmakers project strong results from the Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2), giving them the 14th-best odds among all college basketball teams and the top odds among WCC teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +3000 on the moneyline.

The Bulldogs host the UConn Huskies. The two squads take the court at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15. There are no odds set yet for this matchup.

Gonzaga NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +3000 14th Bet $100 to win $3000 Preseason +3000 11th Bet $100 to win $3000

Gonzaga Team Stats

Gonzaga has a +196 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.6 points per game. It is putting up 84.9 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball and is allowing 65.3 per contest to rank 58th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 3-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Gonzaga has a 7-1 record in games it was listed as favorites, and a winless 0-1 record in games it was listed as underdogs.

Gonzaga Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-2 | Q2 Record: 3-0 | Q3 Record: 1-0 | Q4 Record: 3-0

Gonzaga has two losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Gonzaga has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (three).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Gonzaga Players

Graham Ike leads the Bulldogs in scoring, racking up 14.2 points per game.

Anton Watson paces Gonzaga with 8.2 rebounds a game, and Ryan Nembhard leads the squad with 5.7 assists per outing.

Nolan Hickman is the top three-point shooter for the Bulldogs, connecting on 1.7 per contest.

Watson grabs 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game, both team-high averages.

