At the moment, the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) have the sixth-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +1400 on the moneyline.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

On Thursday, December 14 at 8:00 PM ET, the Golden Eagles go head to head with the Saint Thomas Tommies in a home game. Marquette comes into this contest as a 24.5-point favorite. The over/under is 139.5.

Marquette NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +1400 6th Bet $100 to win $1400 Preseason +2500 9th Bet $100 to win $2500

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette Team Stats

Marquette outscores opponents by 13.8 points per game (scoring 79.8 per game to rank 87th in college basketball while giving up 66.0 per outing to rank 66th in college basketball) and has a +138 scoring differential overall.

The Golden Eagles are a perfect 5-0 at home while going 1-1 on the road this year (2-1 in neutral-site games).

Marquette has won five games (5-1) when playing as the favorite, while going 2-1 when listed as underdogs.

The Golden Eagles have one win in one-possession games (1-1), and one win in games decided by six points or fewer (1-1).

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Marquette and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marquette Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 2-2 | Q2 Record: 2-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 4-0

2-2 | 2-0 | 0-0 | 4-0 When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, Marquette is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories, but also tied for the 46th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Marquette is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

Marquette has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (four).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Marquette Players

The Golden Eagles' scoring leader is Kam Jones, who contributes 15.9 points per game.

Tyler Kolek leads Marquette with 5.5 assists a game and Oso Ighodaro paces the team with 6.0 rebounds per outing.

Jones is the top three-point shooter for the Golden Eagles, knocking down 2.5 per contest.

Marquette's blocks leader is Ighodaro, who collects 1.0 per game. Kolek leads the team by averaging 1.7 steals a game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.