The Maryland Terrapins (6-4) currently rank 45th among all college basketball teams in terms of their odds to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +12500 on the moneyline.

The Terrapins host the Nicholls State Colonels. The two squads take the court at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19. There are no odds set yet for this game.

Maryland NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +12500 45th Bet $100 to win $12500 Preseason +6000 24th Bet $100 to win $6000

Maryland Team Stats

Maryland's +90 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.4 points per game (225th in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per outing (42nd in college basketball).

The Terrapins are 6-0 at home, 0-2 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Maryland has a 5-2 record in games it was listed as the favorite, and has yet to win (0-2) when listed as the underdog.

Maryland Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-1 | Q3 Record: 1-1 | Q4 Record: 5-1

0-1 | 0-1 | 1-1 | 5-1 Maryland has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (five).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Maryland Players

The Terrapins points and assists leader is Jahmir Young. He averages 17.2 points per game and contributes 4.2 assists.

Maryland is led by Julian Reese's 9.9 rebounds per game.

The Terrapins are led by Young from beyond the arc. He connects on 1.8 shots from deep per game.

Maryland's blocks leader is Reese, who collects 1.9 per game. Young leads the team by averaging 1.7 steals a contest.

