The New Mexico Lobos (9-1) are not considered to be in the running to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +25000 on the moneyline.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Starting at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, the Lobos visit the New Mexico State Aggies. There are no odds set yet for this matchup.

New Mexico NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +25000 63rd Bet $100 to win $25000 Preseason +20000 58th Bet $100 to win $20000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Mexico Team Stats

New Mexico's +179 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.1 points per game (16th in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per contest (116th in college basketball).

The Lobos are 5-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 4-0 in neutral-site games this year.

New Mexico is a perfect 9-0 as the favorite and winless at 0-1 as underdogs.

In one-possession games, the Lobos are 1-0. They also have won every game decided by six points or fewer (1-0).

New Mexico has taken care of business when hitting the court as the favorites this season, posting a 1-0 record when favored by three points or fewer, and going 8-0 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for New Mexico and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

New Mexico Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 2-0 | Q3 Record: 4-0 | Q4 Record: 3-0

0-1 | 2-0 | 4-0 | 3-0 Against Quadrant 2 teams, New Mexico is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

New Mexico has tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (four).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best New Mexico Players

Donovan Dent leads the Lobos in points and assists. He scores 17.6 points per game while tacking on 6.7 assists.

New Mexico's rebounding leader is Nelly Junior Joseph, who averages 7.5 per game.

Jemarl Baker Jr. is the top three-point shooter for the Lobos, knocking down 1.9 per contest.

New Mexico's steals leader is Dent, who grabs 1.7 per game. JT Toppin leads the team averaging 1.8 blocks a game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.