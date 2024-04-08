At the moment, the Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) have the 26th-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +6000 on the moneyline.

Beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, the Sooners host the Green Bay Phoenix. Oddsmakers have not yet set odds for this contest.

Oklahoma NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +6000 26th Bet $100 to win $6000 Preseason +15000 50th Bet $100 to win $15000

Oklahoma Team Stats

Oklahoma is outscoring opponents by 21.9 points per game with a +197 scoring differential overall. It puts up 84.8 points per game (26th in college basketball) and allows 62.9 per outing (24th in college basketball).

Oklahoma is 8-0 as favorites and 1-0 as the underdog.

In one-possession games, the Sooners are 1-0. They also are undefeated in games decided by two possessions or less (1-0).

Oklahoma has taken care of business when playing as the favorites this season, holding a 1-0 record when favored by three points or fewer, and going 7-0 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Oklahoma Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 4-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 5-0

0-0 | 4-0 | 0-0 | 5-0 Oklahoma has four wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Oklahoma is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Oklahoma Players

Otega Oweh leads the Sooners in scoring, racking up 15.2 points per game.

Sam Godwin paces Oklahoma with 6.0 rebounds per game, and Milos Uzan leads the team with 4.1 assists per outing.

The Sooners are led by Javian McCollum from beyond the arc. He hits 2.1 shots from deep per game.

Oklahoma's blocks leader is Jalon Moore, who averages 1.3 per game. Oweh leads the team by averaging 1.9 steals a game.

