The Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-5) are unlikely to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as oddsmakers have listed them at +50000 on the moneyline to win it all.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Cowboys suit up against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in a home game. The matchup begins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17. There are currently no odds set for this matchup.

Oklahoma State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 74th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +25000 67th Bet $100 to win $25000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma State Team Stats

Oklahoma State is outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game with a +60 scoring differential overall. It puts up 73.9 points per game (208th in college basketball) and gives up 67.2 per outing (96th in college basketball).

The Cowboys have a 3-2 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road while going 1-2 in neutral-site games.

Oklahoma State has a 3-3 record in games it was listed as the favorite, and has yet to win (0-2) when listed as the underdog.

In one-possession games, the Cowboys are 0-3. They also are winless in games decided by six points or fewer (0-4).

Although Oklahoma State has registered three wins when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (3-2), it is winless in all one game when it was favored by three points or fewer.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Oklahoma State and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Oklahoma State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-2 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 1-2 | Q4 Record: 3-1

0-2 | 0-0 | 1-2 | 3-1 Oklahoma State has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).

Oklahoma State has two losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Oklahoma State Players

Javon Small leads the Cowboys in scoring (17.1 PPG) and assists (4.8 per game).

Oklahoma State is led by Quion Williams' 6.2 rebounds per game.

Small is the top three-point shooter for the Cowboys, knocking down 2.3 per contest.

Oklahoma State's steals leader is Williams, who collects 1.1 per game. Brandon Garrison leads the team averaging 1.7 blocks a contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.