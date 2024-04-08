With +50000 moneyline odds to win the national championship in the 2023-24 college basketball season, confidence is not high for the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5) to make a deep NCAA tournament run.

The Nittany Lions play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16. Oddsmakers have not yet set odds for this contest.

Penn State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 74th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +20000 58th Bet $100 to win $20000

Penn State Team Stats

Penn State averages 76.4 points per game (146th in college basketball) while giving up 71.4 per outing (193rd in college basketball). It has a +50 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Nittany Lions are 5-1 at home, 0-1 on the road and 0-3 in neutral-site games this year.

Penn State is 4-3 when playing as the favorite, and has a single win (1-2) in games it has been listed as underdogs.

Penn State has been defeated in all two games when favored by three points or fewer this season (0-2), but it has won four games when favored by 3.5 points or more (4-1).

Penn State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-1 | Q2 Record: 0-3 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 4-1

1-1 | 0-3 | 0-0 | 4-1 Penn State has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Penn State has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (three).

Penn State has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Penn State Players

Kanye Clary leads the Nittany Lions scoring 16.5 points per game.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. leads Penn State with 3.6 assists per game and Qudus Wahab paces the squad with 8.9 rebounds per outing.

Zach Hicks is the top three-point shooter for the Nittany Lions, connecting on 2.0 per contest.

Penn State's steals leader is Baldwin, who collects 2.4 per game. Wahab leads the team averaging 1.5 blocks a contest.

