The Pittsburgh Panthers (7-3) are not likely in the running to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +20000 on the moneyline to win it all.

The Panthers host the South Carolina State Bulldogs, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16. There are currently no odds set for this game.

Pittsburgh NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +20000 55th Bet $100 to win $20000 Preseason +20000 58th Bet $100 to win $20000

Pittsburgh Team Stats

Pittsburgh is outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game with a +162 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.5 points per game (42nd in college basketball) and gives up 66.3 per outing (73rd in college basketball).

The Panthers are 5-2 at home, 1-0 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Pittsburgh has a 7-2 record in games it was listed as the favorite, and has yet to win (0-1) when listed as the underdog.

Although Pittsburgh has registered seven wins when favored by more than three points this season (7-1), it is winless in all one game when it was favored by three or fewer points.

Pittsburgh Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-2 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 1-1 | Q4 Record: 5-0

0-2 | 1-0 | 1-1 | 5-0 Pittsburgh has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

Pittsburgh has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

Pittsburgh has five wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Pittsburgh Players

The Panthers' scoring leader is Blake Hinson, who averages 21.9 points per game.

Carlton Carrington leads Pittsburgh with 6.1 assists per game and Ishmael Leggett paces the team with 6.4 rebounds per matchup.

The Panthers are led by Hinson from beyond the arc. He knocks down 4.2 shots from deep per game.

Leggett leads the team with 1.3 steals per game. Fede Federiko collects 1.8 blocks an outing to pace Pittsburgh.

