The Princeton Tigers (12-1) are in the conversation to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +50000 on the moneyline, the best odds in the Ivy League and the 82nd-best odds among all college basketball squads.

The Tigers host the Harvard Crimson, with the tip at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6.

Princeton NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 82nd Bet $100 to win $50000

Princeton Team Stats

Princeton has a +183 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.1 points per game. It is putting up 78.2 points per game to rank 100th in college basketball and is giving up 64.1 per contest to rank 37th in college basketball.

The Tigers are 5-0 at home, 6-1 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Princeton Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 3-1 | Q3 Record: 3-0 | Q4 Record: 4-0

0-0 | 3-1 | 3-0 | 4-0 Princeton has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, Princeton is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Princeton Players

The Tigers' scoring leader is Xaivian Lee, who averages 17.0 points per game.

Caden Pierce paces Princeton with 9.1 rebounds per game, and Matt Allocco leads the squad with 3.5 assists per contest.

The Tigers are led by Blake Peters from beyond the arc. He knocks down 2.1 shots from deep per game.

Pierce leads Princeton in both blocks and steals, averaging 0.7 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.