The Providence Friars (8-2) are outside shots to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as oddsmakers have listed them at +15000 on the moneyline, the 50th-ranked odds among all college basketball squads.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Friars host the Sacred Heart Pioneers. The two teams meet at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16. Bookmakers have not yet set odds for this matchup.

Providence NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +15000 50th Bet $100 to win $15000 Preseason +15000 50th Bet $100 to win $15000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Providence Team Stats

Providence averages 74.3 points per game (195th in college basketball) while allowing 63.5 per outing (31st in college basketball). It has a +108 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Friars are 7-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Providence is 7-1 when playing as the favorite, and has a single win (1-1) in games it has been listed as the underdog.

The Friars are winless in both one-possession games (0-1) and games decided by six points or fewer (0-1).

While Providence has failed to pick up a win in one game when favored by three or fewer points, it is a perfect 7-0 when favored by 3.5 or more points.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Providence and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Providence Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-1 | Q2 Record: 1-1 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 6-0

1-1 | 1-1 | 0-0 | 6-0 Against Quadrant 1 opponents, Providence is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

Providence has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 34th-most in Division 1.

Providence has six wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Providence Players

Bryce Hopkins leads the Friars in points and rebounds. He averages 15.9 points per game while also adding 7.8 rebounds.

The team is led in assists by Devin Carter's 3.0 per game.

Carter connects on 2.2 threes per game to lead the Friars.

Carter leads Providence in both blocks and steals, averaging 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.