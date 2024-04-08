Oddsmakers have given the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3) the 50th-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +15000 on the moneyline.

The Scarlet Knights are at home against the Long Island Sharks. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16. There are no odds set yet for this game.

Rutgers NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +15000 50th Bet $100 to win $15000 Preseason +12500 45th Bet $100 to win $12500

Rutgers Team Stats

Rutgers outscores opponents by 6.7 points per game (scoring 67.6 per game to rank 312th in college basketball while giving up 60.9 per outing to rank ninth in college basketball) and has a +60 scoring differential overall.

The Scarlet Knights have a 5-1 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road while going 0-1 in neutral-site games.

Rutgers Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-2 | Q2 Record: 1-1 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 5-0

0-2 | 1-1 | 0-0 | 5-0 Rutgers has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).

Rutgers has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Rutgers is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Rutgers Players

The Scarlet Knights' scoring leader is Aundre Hyatt, who contributes 11.4 points per game.

Jamichael Davis leads Rutgers with 3.0 assists a game and Clifford Omoruyi paces the squad with 9.0 rebounds per outing.

The Scarlet Knights are led by Hyatt from beyond the arc. He connects on 1.9 shots from deep per game.

Rutgers' steals leader is Noah Fernandes, who grabs 1.3 per game. Omoruyi leads the team averaging 3.8 blocks a contest.

