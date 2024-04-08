The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (8-2) currently have the best odds in the A-10 and the 74th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +50000 on the moneyline.

The Hawks are set to match up with the Iona Gaels in a neutral-site game on Saturday, December 16. This clash tips off at 7:00 PM ET. There are currently no odds set for this contest.

Saint Joseph's (PA) NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 74th Bet $100 to win $50000

Saint Joseph's (PA) Team Stats

Saint Joseph's (PA) outscores opponents by 11.3 points per game (scoring 75.1 per game to rank 174th in college basketball while giving up 63.8 per contest to rank 34th in college basketball) and has a +113 scoring differential overall.

The Hawks have a 6-1 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road while going 1-0 in neutral-site games.

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 6-1 in games it was listed as the favorite, and has a single win (1-1) in games it was listed as the underdog.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-1 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 2-0 | Q4 Record: 4-1

1-1 | 1-0 | 2-0 | 4-1 Saint Joseph's (PA) has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Saint Joseph's (PA) is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (two).

Saint Joseph's (PA) has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (four).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Saint Joseph's (PA) Players

The Hawks' scoring leader is Erik Reynolds II, who puts up 16.7 points per game.

Rasheer Fleming paces Saint Joseph's (PA) with 6.8 rebounds a game, and Lynn Greer III leads the team with 4.0 assists per matchup.

Reynolds is the top three-point shooter for the Hawks, knocking down 3.2 per contest.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s steals leader is Xzayvier Brown, who averages 1.6 per game. Fleming leads the team averaging 1.6 blocks a game.

