The Saint Mary's Gaels (5-5) currently rank 45th among all college basketball teams in terms of their odds to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +12500 on the moneyline.

Starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, the Gaels play the UNLV Rebels. Oddsmakers have not yet set odds for this matchup.

Saint Mary's (CA) NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +12500 45th Bet $100 to win $12500 Preseason +6600 35th Bet $100 to win $6600

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Mary's (CA) Team Stats

Saint Mary's (CA) outscores opponents by 8.7 points per game (scoring 69.3 per game to rank 293rd in college basketball while giving up 60.6 per contest to rank eighth in college basketball) and has a +87 scoring differential overall.

The Gaels are 4-2 at home, 1-0 on the road and 0-3 in neutral-site games this year.

Saint Mary's (CA) is 3-5 when playing as favorites, and has won each time (1-0) it has been listed as underdogs.

The Gaels have one victory in one-possession games (1-1), and one win in games decided by two possessions or less (1-2).

Saint Mary's (CA) has taken the loss in all one game when favored by three or fewer points this season (0-1), but it has won three games when favored by 3.5 points or more (3-4).

Saint Mary's (CA) Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 2-3 | Q2 Record: 0-1 | Q3 Record: 1-0 | Q4 Record: 1-1

2-3 | 0-1 | 1-0 | 1-1 When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, Saint Mary's (CA) is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins, but also tied for the 11th-most defeats.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Saint Mary's (CA) Players

Aidan Mahaney leads the Gaels in points and assists. He contributes 14.9 points per game while adding 3.2 assists.

Mitchell Saxen paces Saint Mary's (CA) with 8.4 rebounds per game.

Mahaney makes 2.2 threes per game to lead the Gaels.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s blocks leader is Saxen, who records 1.6 per game. Augustas Marciulionis leads the team by averaging 1.4 steals a game.

