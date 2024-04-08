The San Diego State Aztecs (8-2) have the best odds in the MWC and the 33rd-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +8000 on the moneyline.

The Aztecs are at home against the Saint Katherine Firebirds. Gametime is set for 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19. There are no odds set yet for this contest.

San Diego State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +8000 33rd Bet $100 to win $8000 Preseason +8000 36th Bet $100 to win $8000

San Diego State Team Stats

San Diego State averages 76.1 points per game (157th in college basketball) while giving up 67.9 per outing (111th in college basketball). It has a +82 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Aztecs are a perfect 4-0 at home while going 1-2 on the road this year (3-0 in neutral-site games).

San Diego State is 6-1 in games it was listed as favorites, and has a single win (1-1) in games it was listed as the underdog.

While San Diego State is winless in one game when favored by three points or fewer, it is a perfect 6-0 when favored by more than three points.

San Diego State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-2 | Q2 Record: 2-0 | Q3 Record: 3-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

1-2 | 2-0 | 3-0 | 1-0 San Diego State has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one), but also has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (two).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, San Diego State is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, San Diego State is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best San Diego State Players

Jaedon LeDee leads the Aztecs in scoring (22.8 points per game) and rebounding (10.3 rebounds per game).

San Diego State's assists leader is Lamont Butler, who averages 3.7 per game.

Micah Parrish knocks down 1.9 threes per game to lead the Aztecs.

San Diego State's steals leader is Parrish, who collects 1.9 per game. LeDee leads the team averaging 0.8 blocks a game.

