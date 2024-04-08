With +35000 odds on the moneyline to win the national championship in the 2023-24 college basketball season, expectations are not high for the Seton Hall Pirates (6-4) to have a deep NCAA tournament run.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

At 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, the Pirates challenge the Missouri Tigers. There are currently no odds set for this matchup.

Seton Hall NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +35000 70th Bet $100 to win $35000 Preseason +20000 57th Bet $100 to win $20000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seton Hall Team Stats

Seton Hall outscores opponents by 6.3 points per game (scoring 73.9 per game to rank 208th in college basketball while giving up 67.6 per contest to rank 106th in college basketball) and has a +63 scoring differential overall.

The Pirates have a 6-1 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road while going 0-2 in neutral-site games.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Seton Hall and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Seton Hall Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-2 | Q3 Record: 0-1 | Q4 Record: 6-0

0-1 | 0-2 | 0-1 | 6-0 Seton Hall has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

Seton Hall has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (six).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Seton Hall Players

The Pirates points and assists leader is Kadary Richmond. He scores 14.8 points per game and adds 4.4 assists.

Seton Hall is led by Jaden Bediako's 7.9 rebounds per game.

Al-Amir Dawes makes 2.3 threes per game to lead the Pirates.

Richmond leads the team with 2.1 steals per game. Bediako collects 1.5 blocks a contest to pace Seton Hall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.