With +25000 moneyline odds to win the national championship in the 2023-24 college basketball season, expectations are not high for the Stanford Cardinal (4-4) to have a deep NCAA tournament run.

Beginning at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, the Cardinal host the Idaho Vandals. There are no odds set yet for this contest.

Stanford NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +25000 63rd Bet $100 to win $25000 Preseason +25000 67th Bet $100 to win $25000

Stanford Team Stats

Stanford has a +34 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. It is putting up 80.3 points per game to rank 76th in college basketball and is allowing 76.0 per contest to rank 292nd in college basketball.

Stanford has a 4-2 record in games it was listed as favorites, and has yet to win (0-2) when listed as underdogs.

The Cardinal are winless in both one-possession games (0-1) and games decided by six points or fewer (0-2).

Stanford Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-1 | Q3 Record: 0-2 | Q4 Record: 4-0

0-1 | 0-1 | 0-2 | 4-0 When facing Quadrant 3 teams, Stanford is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.

Stanford has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Stanford Players

Maxime Raynaud leads the Cardinal in scoring (14.9 points per game) and rebounding (8.9 rebounds per game).

The team is led in assists by Jared Bynum's 7.1 per game.

Mike Jones is the top three-point shooter for the Cardinal, knocking down 2.4 per contest.

Stanford's blocks leader is Max Murrell, who averages 1.1 per game. Spencer Jones leads the team by averaging 1.5 steals an outing.

