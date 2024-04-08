The UCLA Bruins (5-3) are in the conversation to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as bookmakers have listed them at +4000 on the moneyline, the 18th-best odds of all college basketball teams.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

At 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, the Bruins go head to head with the Ohio State Buckeyes. There are no odds set yet for this matchup.

UCLA NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +4000 18th Bet $100 to win $4000 Preseason +3000 11th Bet $100 to win $3000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCLA Team Stats

UCLA outscores opponents by 10.3 points per game (scoring 69.1 per game to rank 296th in college basketball while allowing 58.8 per contest to rank fifth in college basketball) and has a +83 scoring differential overall.

The Bruins are 4-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

UCLA is a perfect 5-0 as favorites and winless at 0-3 as underdogs.

In one-possession games, the Bruins are 1-1. They also have won just once in games decided by two possessions or less (1-2).

Check out the latest futures and game odds for UCLA and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UCLA Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-3 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 4-0

0-3 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 4-0 UCLA has three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

UCLA has four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best UCLA Players

The Bruins' scoring leader is Sebastian Mack, who averages 13.6 points per game.

UCLA is led in rebounding by Adem Bona's 6.4 rebounds per game and assists by Dylan Andrews' 4.3 assists per game.

Lazar Stefanovic is the top three-point shooter for the Bruins, hitting 1.4 per contest.

UCLA's steals leader is Mack, who grabs 1.8 per game. Bona leads the team averaging 1.6 blocks an outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.