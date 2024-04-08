Bookmakers have assigned the USC Trojans (5-4) the 26th-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +6000 on the moneyline.

At 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, the Trojans challenge the Auburn Tigers on the road. Oddsmakers have not yet set odds for this contest.

USC NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +6000 26th Bet $100 to win $6000 Preseason +4000 20th Bet $100 to win $4000

USC Team Stats

USC is outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game with a +56 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.9 points per game (99th in college basketball) and gives up 72.7 per contest (225th in college basketball).

USC has a 4-3 record in games it was listed as the favorite, and a winless 0-1 record in games it was listed as the underdog.

The Trojans are winless in both one-possession games (0-1) and games decided by two possessions or less (0-2).

Although USC has picked up four wins when favored by 3.5 or more points this season (4-2), it is winless in all one game when it was favored by three points or fewer.

USC Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-2 | Q2 Record: 2-1 | Q3 Record: 0-1 | Q4 Record: 3-0

0-2 | 2-1 | 0-1 | 3-0 USC has two losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

USC has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best USC Players

Boogie Ellis leads the Trojans scoring 21.4 points per game.

Kobe Johnson paces USC with 5.0 rebounds a game, and Isaiah Collier leads the squad with 4.2 assists per matchup.

Ellis is the top three-point shooter for the Trojans, knocking down 3.9 per contest.

USC's blocks leader is Joshua Morgan, who collects 2.6 per game. Johnson leads the team by averaging 2.9 steals a game.

