The Utah Utes (7-2) are outside shots to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +15000 on the moneyline, the 50th-ranked odds of all college basketball squads.

Starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, the Utes host the Utah Valley Wolverines. There are no odds set yet for this matchup.

Utah NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +15000 50th Bet $100 to win $15000 Preseason +25000 66th Bet $100 to win $25000

Utah Team Stats

Utah's +78 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.7 points per game (68th in college basketball) while giving up 72.0 per outing (209th in college basketball).

The Utes are 5-0 at home, 1-0 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Utah has won five games (5-1) when playing as favorites, while going 2-1 when listed as the underdog.

In one-possession games, the Utes are 1-0. They also are undefeated in games decided by six points or fewer (2-0).

Utah Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 2-1 | Q2 Record: 1-1 | Q3 Record: 1-0 | Q4 Record: 3-0

2-1 | 1-1 | 1-0 | 3-0 When facing Quadrant 1 teams, Utah is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Utah is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Utah Players

The Utes' scoring leader is Branden Carlson, who contributes 17.0 points per game.

Keba Keita paces Utah with 6.9 rebounds per game, and Rollie Worster leads the team with 6.1 assists per contest.

The Utes are led by Gabe Madsen from beyond the arc. He makes 2.9 shots from deep per game.

Utah's blocks leader is Keita, who collects 1.3 per game. Worster leads the team by averaging 1.9 steals a game.

