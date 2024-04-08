The Utah State Aggies (10-1) are not considered to be in the running to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +50000 on the moneyline.

The Aggies host the San Francisco Dons, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16. Bookmakers have not yet set odds for this contest.

Utah State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 74th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +50000 75th Bet $100 to win $50000

Utah State Team Stats

Utah State is outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per game with a +187 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.9 points per game (33rd in college basketball) and gives up 66.9 per contest (88th in college basketball).

At home this year, the Aggies are unbeaten (5-0) while going 2-1 on the road and 3-0 in neutral-site games.

Utah State is a perfect 8-0 as favorites and winless at 0-1 as underdogs.

Utah State has gotten things done when suiting up as the favorites this season, holding a 3-0 record when favored by three points or fewer, and going 5-0 when favored by more than three points.

Utah State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 2-1 | Q3 Record: 4-0 | Q4 Record: 2-0

0-0 | 2-1 | 4-0 | 2-0 Utah State has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two).

Utah State has tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (four).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Utah State Players

Great Osobor leads the Aggies in scoring (18.5 points per game) and rebounding (9.2 rebounds per game).

Utah State's assists leader is Darius Brown II, who racks up 7.9 per game.

Brown is the top three-point shooter for the Aggies, hitting 1.8 per contest.

Utah State's blocks leader is Osobor, who records 1.9 per game. Mason Falslev leads the team by averaging 1.8 steals an outing.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.