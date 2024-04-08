Right now, the Villanova Wildcats (7-4) have the 16th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +3500 on the moneyline.

The Wildcats visit the Creighton Bluejays. The two teams meet at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20. Oddsmakers have not yet set odds for this matchup.

Villanova NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +3500 16th Bet $100 to win $3500 Preseason +3500 17th Bet $100 to win $3500

Villanova Team Stats

Villanova is outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game with a +93 scoring differential overall. It puts up 73.2 points per game (229th in college basketball) and allows 64.7 per contest (45th in college basketball).

The Wildcats have a 4-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road while going 3-1 in neutral-site games.

Villanova is 6-4 when playing as favorites, and has won each time (1-0) it has been listed as the underdog.

In one-possession games, the Wildcats are 1-2. They also have won just once in games decided by six points or fewer (1-3).

Although Villanova has tallied six wins when favored by more than three points this season (6-3), it is winless in all one game when it was favored by three points or fewer.

Villanova Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-0 | Q2 Record: 0-3 | Q3 Record: 2-1 | Q4 Record: 2-0

3-0 | 0-3 | 2-1 | 2-0 Villanova has three wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in the nation.

Villanova has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (three).

Villanova has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (two).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Villanova Players

Eric Dixon leads the Wildcats scoring 13.6 points per game.

Justin Moore leads Villanova with 2.2 assists a game and Tyler Burton paces the squad with 7.6 rebounds per matchup.

The Wildcats are led by Moore from beyond the arc. He connects on 1.8 shots from deep per game.

Villanova's steals leader is Mark Armstrong, who collects 0.8 per game. Burton leads the team averaging 0.4 blocks a contest.

