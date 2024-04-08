The Washington Huskies (6-3) are not likely in the running to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +20000 on the moneyline to win it all.

Beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, the Huskies visit the Seattle U Redhawks. Oddsmakers have not yet set odds for this game.

Washington NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +20000 55th Bet $100 to win $20000 Preseason +50000 74th Bet $100 to win $50000

Washington Team Stats

Washington's +86 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.2 points per game (46th in college basketball) while giving up 72.7 per contest (225th in college basketball).

Washington has four wins (4-1) when playing as the favorite, with two victories (2-2) when listed as the underdog.

Washington Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 2-2 | Q2 Record: 0-1 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 4-0

2-2 | 0-1 | 0-0 | 4-0 Washington has two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 10th-most in the country. But it also has two Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 46th-most.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Washington is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Washington Players

The Huskies points and rebounds leader is Keion Brooks Jr.. He puts up 19.9 points per game and pulls down 7.9 rebounds.

Sahvir Wheeler paces the squad with 6.5 assists per game.

Moses Wood is the top three-point shooter for the Huskies, connecting on 2.1 per contest.

Washington's steals leader is Wheeler, who collects 1.5 per game. Franck Kepnang leads the team averaging 1.9 blocks a contest.

