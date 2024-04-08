At the moment, the Washington State Cougars (8-1) are not considered contenders to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, with +20000 odds on the moneyline to win it all.

On Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET, the Cougars take on the Santa Clara Broncos in a neutral-site game. There are currently no odds set for this matchup.

Washington State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +20000 55th Bet $100 to win $20000 Preseason +20000 57th Bet $100 to win $20000

Washington State Team Stats

Washington State averages 80.4 points per game (73rd in college basketball) while allowing 61.9 per outing (15th in college basketball). It has a +167 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 18.5 points per game.

Washington State is a perfect 8-0 as favorites and winless at 0-1 as the underdog.

Washington State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 1-0 | Q4 Record: 7-0

0-1 | 0-0 | 1-0 | 7-0 Washington State has seven wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Washington State Players

Myles Rice leads the Cougars in points and assists. He contributes 16.0 points per game while also adding 3.1 assists.

Isaac Jones paces Washington State with 7.3 rebounds per game.

Andrej Jakimovski knocks down 1.8 threes per game to lead the Cougars.

Washington State's steals leader is Rice, who collects 1.9 per game. Rueben Chinyelu leads the team averaging 1.6 blocks a contest.

