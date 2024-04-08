The Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) currently rank 26th among all college basketball teams in terms of their odds to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +6000 on the moneyline.

The Badgers are set to play at home against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM ET. Wisconsin is favored by 20.5 points, and the point total is set at 125.5.

Wisconsin NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +6000 26th Bet $100 to win $6000 Preseason +10000 42nd Bet $100 to win $10000

Wisconsin Team Stats

Wisconsin outscores opponents by 6.9 points per game (scoring 73.5 per game to rank 221st in college basketball while allowing 66.6 per outing to rank 80th in college basketball) and has a +69 scoring differential overall.

The Badgers have a 4-1 record at home and a 1-2 record on the road while going 2-0 in neutral-site games.

Wisconsin has a 4-1 record in games it was listed as the favorite, and a 3-2 record in games it was listed as the underdog.

While Wisconsin has failed to pick up a win in one game when favored by three or fewer points, it is a perfect 4-0 when favored by more than three points.

Wisconsin Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-3 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 3-0

3-3 | 1-0 | 0-0 | 3-0 Wisconsin has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three), but also has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Wisconsin is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Wisconsin Players

The Badgers' scoring leader is AJ Storr, who contributes 13.8 points per game.

Chucky Hepburn leads Wisconsin with 3.9 assists per game and Steven Crowl paces the squad with 7.1 rebounds per matchup.

Max Klesmit knocks down 1.3 threes per game to lead the Badgers.

Hepburn leads the team with 1.4 steals per game. Tyler Wahl collects 0.5 blocks a contest to pace Wisconsin.

