The Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) are currently among the favorites to win the 2023-24 NBA championship, with +450 odds (third-best in the league) as they prepare for a matchup at home against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, December 16 at 6:00 PM ET.

Bucks NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +450 3rd Bet $100 to win $450 To Make the Finals +180 - Bet $100 to win $180 To Make the Playoffs -10000 - Bet $10000 to win $100

Bucks Standings Information

Team Games Back 1 Boston Celtics - 2 Milwaukee Bucks 1.00 3 Orlando Magic 1.50 4 Philadelphia 76ers 1.50 5 Indiana Pacers 4.00 6 Miami Heat 4.00 7 New York Knicks 4.50 8 Brooklyn Nets 4.50 9 Cleveland Cavaliers 5.00 10 Toronto Raptors 8.00

Bucks Team Stats

The Bucks have 17 wins so far this season (17-7).

This year, the Bucks are 12-2 at home while putting together a 5-5 record on the road.

The Bucks have a 17-6 record in games they were listed as the favorite, and have yet to win (0-1) when listed as underdogs.

The Bucks have tallied a couple of wins when favored by three or fewer points this season (2-2), and have won 15 games when favored by 3.5 points or more (15-4).

Bucks' Top Players

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 31.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

Damian Lillard leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 7.0 per game while also scoring 24.7 points per contest.

Malik Beasley leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Antetokounmpo leading the team in steals by averaging 1.5 per game and Lopez in blocks, averaging 2.9 per contest.

