The Dane Co. Farmers’ Market - Late Winter Market begins Jan. 6 at Garver Feed Mill

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Running each Saturday beginning this Saturday to April 6, the Dane County Farmers’ Market will host the Late Winter Market weekly at Garver Feed Mill.

From 8 a.m. to noon, customers can expect to find diverse set of items, including seasonal Wisconsin fruits, veggies, cheeses, and other specialty items.

More information can be found on their website regarding parking, directions, accessibility, and more.

The market noted Garver Feed Mill has limited parking, however, there are numerous parking spots available just a short distance away. Several bus routes, such as the A,B,C, and D, also are located at Garver.

The Dane Co. Farmers’ Market includes a guide on “How to Have an Awesome Visit to Our Late Winter Market” for visitors to get a better look at what they can expect from the winter market.

